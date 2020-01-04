Danna Paola and Alejandro Speitzer celebrate their friendship with tender reunion

There is no doubt that one of the artists of the moment is nothing more and nothing less than Danna Paola, who has not only triumphed in acting but also in the world of music.

This time Danna Paola met with another young man who recently put the reflectors back in his image, this is the actor Alejandro Speitzer

Both young Mexicans began their career as children and even found themselves in several shootings throughout their growth.

The first time they both shared set was while the soap opera was recorded ‘Amy, the girl with the blue backpack’, starring Danna Paola.

Now, after 15 years of the premiere of that production, Danna Paola and Alejandro Speitzer They gathered to celebrate their great friendship.

In your personal account of Instagram, Alejandro Speitzer shared a couple of photographs in which he appears and Danna Paola when they were little and as they look today.

"And 16 years later … I think we are still the same children," said the protagonist of the Netflix series 'The club'.

At different times Danna Paola and Alejandro Speitzer They have shared videos and photographs in which they show the excellent relationship they maintain and that becomes stronger over the years.

With information from Millennium

You may also like:

Noelia does her own and records VIDEO with sexy dance in transparent socks