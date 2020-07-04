DanMachi: Warner Bros shares an unpublished key visual of the third season

Share it:

The Coronavirus emergency has led to the postponement of the third season of DanMachi, which will be aired during the next month of October. In the meantime, Warner Bros has decided to share a new one with the many fans key visual work.

You can see the image focused on the protagonists of the anime inspired by the visual novel written by Fujino Omori and Suzuhito Yasuda At the bottom of the news, the key visual was shown to fans during the "Anime Expo Lite" online event. In addition, some details have been revealed regarding the next unpublished episodes: during the third season we will see the character of Wiene in action, voiced by Rina Hidaka, also we discover the names of the artists who composed the opening and the final melody of the episodes. To open the episodes we will think the singer Yuka Iguchi, already appeared in previous seasons and who will sing the song entitled "Over and Over", while the ED will be the work of the group" sajou no hana ", already known for their work in Mob Psycho 100 II.

Fans will therefore have to wait a few more months before being able to see the protagonists of the work again, but if you have never seen the episodes of the anime, we would like to point out that the first two seasons are present in the Netflix catalog. Here is our review of DanMachi, a fantasy work that has also been transposed into a manga edited by J-Pop.