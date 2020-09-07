DanMachi: season 3 ready to return after two postponements, new release date revealed

Share it:

After two postponements, which occurred respectively in May and July 2020, everything is finally ready for the return of DanMachi 3, the new season of the anime. J.C. Staff based on the light novel series by Fujino Omori e Suzito Yasuda. The confirmation came a few hours ago from the official Twitter profile of the series, via the post visible at the bottom.

DanMachi 3 will then debut the October 3, 2020, in what promises to be the busiest month of the current year. In the same week, in fact, the remake of Higurashi: When They Cry, the second part of Haikyu!! 4, Jujutsu Kaisen, Golden Kamuy 3 and much more.

We remind you that the first two seasons of DanMachi have adapted respectively the first 5 and the following 3 volumes of the light novel, for a total of 8 completed volumes out of 15 currently available. The third season should therefore adapt, in the event that only one cour (12 episodes) is confirmed, at least another 3 Volumes. The first season is visible on Netflix, while the second is available for free on the YouTube channel of Yamato Animation.

What do you think of it? Will you follow new episodes? Please let us know by leaving a comment in the box below!