DanMachi III reveals the details of its fourth Blu-ray / DVD

On the official site for the animated adaptation of the light novels Dungeon ni Deai wo Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darou ka? (Dan Machi or also Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?) details of the fourth and final volume Blu-ray / DVD compilation of the third season of the project were revealed.





This volume will be released in Japan on March 26 and will include the tenth to twelfth episodes of this third season, as well as an illustration booklet and a short novel. The Blu-ray version will be priced at 8,800 yen (about $ 84), while the DVD version will be priced at 7,700 yen (about $ 74). Regarding the first two volumes, these have performed as follows:

Volume 1, released December 23, 2020 – Sold 2,224 copies in its first week.

Volume 2, Released January 29, 2021 – Sold 2,183 copies in its first week.

This third season premiered in Japan on October 2 and had a total of twelve episodes. At the end of the broadcast of its final episode, it confirmed the production of an OVA titled “Orario ni Onsen wo Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darou ka – O Furo no Kamisama Forever”, Which will be released on April 28, 2021. In addition, the production of a fourth season is confirmed for the year 2022.

Synopsis by DanMachi

Life in the city of Orario is never dull, especially for Bell Cranel, a naive young man who hopes to become the greatest adventurer on earth. After a chance encounter with the goddess, Hestia, his dreams become a little closer to reality. With your support, Bell embarks on a fantastic quest in the city’s monster-filled catacombs, known as the “Dungeon.” Death lurks around every corner of the cavernous depths of this terrifying labyrinth.

Even on the surface, survival is a hard-earned privilege. In fact, nothing is certain in a world where gods and humans live and work together, especially when they often struggle to get along. However, one thing is for sure: a host of mistakes, triumphs and friendships await the fearlessly optimistic protagonist of this Herculean tale.

Source: Official site

© Fujino Omori SB Creative / Sword Oratoria Production Committee