DanMachi 3 arrives in July 2020, Key Visual online and official trailer

A few minutes ago the release period of the third season of Is it Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?, The anime of J.C. Staff taken from the light novel series by Fujino Omori is Suzito Yasuda. The series will arrive in Japan in July, and will show the long-awaited meeting between Bell and Wiene.

At the top of the article you can take a look at the first official trailer, in which the new character and some important returns are shown. The clip also confirmed the singer's return Yuka Iguchi, once again busy with the drafting of the Opening.

The staff returns in full, with Hideki Tachibana to the management and the aforementioned J.C. Animation staff. The return of all the original voices of the characters is also official, to which is added the 25-year-old Rina Hidaka (Silica in SAO, Milim Nova in Vita da Slime) in the role of Wiene, already shown by surprise in the last minutes of the second season of the anime.

The first two seasons of DanMachi have adapted the first 5 and the following 3 volumes of the light novel respectively, for a total of 8 volumes completed out of 15 currently available. The third season should therefore adapt, if only one cour (12 episodes) is confirmed, at least another 3 volumes.

And what do you think of it? Will you follow this new season? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you missed it instead, we remind you that a few months ago DanMachi's second OVA was published.