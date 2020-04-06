Danilo Carrera tells how his family lives in Ecuador against the Coronavirus

Share it:

Guayaquil, Ecuador has been severely "hit" by the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19); A whole humanitarian and health crisis is currently being experienced in this country in South America. In an interview for TVyNovelas the Ecuadorian actor spoke about his family who live in the aforementioned city, telling how they live through this situation.

"Thank God everyone is fine (parents, brothers, uncles, grandparents …), but they tell me that the situation is very ugly, that there are still people on the streets because there is no food and there have been many looting, many people from the dangerous neighborhoods of the city they continue to leave without caring what the government says. So, let's see what happens, but the thing is very ugly and they have been locked up for three weeks, "Danilo Carrera told TVyNovelas.

Michelle Renaud's boyfriend was very sad about everything that is happening in his city, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, "very unfortunate that my city, the most beautiful city in the world for me, is going through a moment and a few hours so dark. "

We have never had problems of this nature in Ecuador, only an earthquake occurred in 2016 and, as always, we were not prepared to face these emergencies.

"Now the situation reflects it, Guayaquil is the city with the most infected in Latin America and people are dying in the streets, not only does the role of the politicians have to do, but the people did not take precautions either; hopefully this do not repeat it in other cities, "said Danilo Carrera.

