 Danielle Moonstar in new images of The New Mutants

The Twitter account of "The New Mutants" launches three new images of the film and all are dedicated to the character of Danielle Moonstaralias Mirage, the role he will play Blu hunt, which until now had only had small roles in projects such as "The originals" or in "Other life".

20th Century Studio is already starting to move the film at a promotional level, with posters and other materials, and in this, we get these three images. We do not know if we are facing the first batch of a series of images that will review the different mutants protagonists of the film, which would not surprise us.

Danielle Moonstar is a powerful telepath, with the ability to project images / illusions full of life in the minds of others. Although it is not confirmed, there is a great possibility that Mirage is responsible for the terrifying visions that the other protagonists have in the trailer. In the comics, he takes the shy Rahne Sinclair under his wing and the two become close friends.

The movie as we know will take inspiration from the arc of the Demon Bear comics, and in fact it seems that we see it in the last trailer of the movie. In these images we have a reference to that pendant that we had already been able to in previous images.