General News

 Danielle Moonstar in new images of The New Mutants

February 4, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:


The Twitter account of "The New Mutants" launches three new images of the film and all are dedicated to the character of Danielle Moonstaralias Mirage, the role he will play Blu hunt, which until now had only had small roles in projects such as "The originals" or in "Other life".

20th Century Studio is already starting to move the film at a promotional level, with posters and other materials, and in this, we get these three images. We do not know if we are facing the first batch of a series of images that will review the different mutants protagonists of the film, which would not surprise us.

Danielle Moonstar is a powerful telepath, with the ability to project images / illusions full of life in the minds of others. Although it is not confirmed, there is a great possibility that Mirage is responsible for the terrifying visions that the other protagonists have in the trailer. In the comics, he takes the shy Rahne Sinclair under his wing and the two become close friends.

READ:   Disney CEO praises Jon Favreau for The Mandalorian and seventh episode concept arts

The movie as we know will take inspiration from the arc of the Demon Bear comics, and in fact it seems that we see it in the last trailer of the movie. In these images we have a reference to that pendant that we had already been able to in previous images.

Image of Dani Moonstar in The New Mutants (2020)

Image of Dani Moonstar in The New Mutants (2020)

Image dedicated to Demon Bear in The New Mutants (2020)

Poster of the New Mutants (2020) on the occasion of the Chinese New Year

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.