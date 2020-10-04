Daniele Raffaeli, a life in anime: 5 roles between Evangelion, Fairy Tail and others

In Italy we can count on many successful and good voice actors both belonging to the new and old generation. There is the youtuber Maurizio Merluzzo as well as Gianluca Iacono, voice of Vegeta. Among these also insinuates Daniele Raffaeli, another important voice actor who has spent a lifetime in animation with many roles.

I roles of Daniele Raffaeli unravel between souls of many genres and several times has given the voice to leading characters or in any case of importance. So let’s review his career for his five most iconic roles in the world of anime.

Let’s start with his role in Neon Genesis Evangelion, later also re-obtained in the old films and Rebuild. Daniele Raffaeli is in fact the voice of Shinji Ikari , the Third Children whose thoughts we have known throughout the TV series and followed.

Moving on to more recent roles, there is the shonen Fairy Tail in which Raffaeli gave his voice to Gray Fullbuster, rivale del protagonista Natsu.

Remaining among the lighter molded shonen, there is his role as Gintama's Shinpachi Shimura. There are many seasons produced by the anime and therefore many lines recited for the character.

One of the recent hits of recent years is Tokyo Ghoul, based on the manga of the same name by Sui Ishida. In 2015 Raffaeli lent his voice to Hideyoshi Nagachika, known as Hide.

Finally, one of his most famous recent roles is that of The Attack of the Giants. While waiting for season 4, we were able to appreciate it for its interpretation as Levi Ackerman in the first three seasons of the anime.

We could go through the voices of Daniele Raffaeli for a long time, also ranging in video games where he recently launched himself in the role of Jin Sakai from Ghost of Tsushima, to his historic role in the Ben10 cartoon.