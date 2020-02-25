 Daniela Melchior announces that she has finished filming her The Suicide Squad scenes

Share it:

The actress Daniela Melchior Use your Instagram to announce that you have finished shooting your scenes in the movie “The Suicide Squad”. The character that the actress will play in the film has not yet been officially announced, nor does she reveal it, but it is said that she would play a female version of Ratcatcher / Rat Hunter.

The Portuguese is especially excited by these weeks of filming that has lived with the film team, with a special thanks to director James Gunn. He accompanies his words with an image of the film's script – which shows clear evidence that it has been widely used by the actress – that we see has been written by Gunn and has the well-known false title (or production title) of "The Golden".

IT'S AN END TO ME!

I still don't have (and I don't think I ever have) words to describe the last months of my life.

I will fly to Portugal with a heart full of love, a mind full of good memories and with new friends for life.

I miss waking up every day to do what I like with this huge team full of good and happy people, which I will never forget.

Thanks James Gunn for the ticket to this amazing and unforgettable trip.

Although this does not mean the end of the filming of the film, it does advance that the production is in the last stages, and very possibly it does not take long to announce that end.