 Daniel Sousa will appear in the 7th season of Agents of SHIELD and first image

Yesterday it was announced that the seventh and final season of “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” It would come sooner than we might have thought at first – on May 27 – and now we have a new revelation about what we will see in the series. Confirming some rumors that rang out a while ago, the seventh season will feature a character seen in the series. Agent Carter, thus creating a new crossover between both series — the previous one we had with the appearance of Peggy Carter and the Howling Command in the second season.

The exclusive comes to us through Entertainment Weekly and it is the revelation that the actor Enver Gjokaj will appear as agent Daniel Sousa in the series as a guest character. This is possible because we remember that the seventh season of the agents led by Coulson will take place, at least in its beginning, in the 1930s and will show the agents moving through space-time.

The actor admits that he never imagined that the opportunity to play the character would arise again.

It was nowhere near my brain, ”says Gjokaj, assuring that he was surprised when presented with the opportunity to re-play the character. I would have loved it anytime he came back, but I think as an actor you don't have time. You just have to go to the next project.

They also explain that with characters like Phil Coulson, so lovers of history, a crossing of this style was something that had to be done yes or yes.

One of the things that we find so funny, especially with Coulson, who is a fan of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s story, is that they get right into (that story), ”co-producer Jed Whedon says. With Sousa, we had a good opportunity to play note with Agent Coulson. ”

Gjokaj adds that in the end it turned out that Sousa and Coulson have more in common than they seemed.

What is unexpected, for me, really funny is that we realized once we got Coulson and (Sousa) in the same scene to be very similar.

They also advance that We will see a different Sousa than the one we saw in the Peggy Carter series, and this time they will try to go deeper:

We see it in a different light, ”says co-showrunner Jeff Bell. (Sousa) had a particular role in (‘Agent Carter’), and so we were able to show another color of him that had not necessarily been seen in the series.

Since Jed and I work with him at Dollhouse, ”co-showrunner Maurissa Tancharoen adds,“ we are well aware of what Enver is capable of. So we felt we could dive a little deeper with Sousa.

The last time we saw Sousa in the series finale Agent CarterHe was running the SSR office in Los Angeles and kissing Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell).

In August of last year, the rumor went out that Hayley Atwell was going to put herself in the shoes of Peggy Carter for this final season, something that came a few days after the first evidence that pointed to the appearance of Enver Gjokaj in the series. , which is the news that is officially confirmed today.

