Daniel Radcliffe's new madness trailer

If there is a rare career of an actor today, that is the one of Daniel Radcliffe. The one who was Harry Potter throughout his childhood and adolescence has insisted on leaving behind the boy wizard and, not only undressed on the London stages, embraced the terror in 'The woman in black' and even became a corpse that threw farts (real, look 'Swiss army man'). And now we get the trailer of his new project, which is just as crazy (or more) than the previous ones: 'Guns Akimbo'.

Madman

The official synopsis of the film is as follows:

"The video game developer Nerdy is too fond of shaking things on the Internet with his caustic, insistent and problematic comments. One night, he makes the mistake of throwing an inflammatory spike drunk on a Skizm broadcast, an illegal death-fighting club transmitted live to the public In response, Riktor, the crazy intellectual author behind the channel, decides to force Miles's hand (or hands, so to speak) and make him join the "fun." Miles wakes up with a couple of heavy guns screwed into his bones, and discovers that Nix, Skizm's happy star, is his first opponent "

Between the trailer and the synopsis, you've been crazy at least, right? The film premiered at the Toronto International Festival and, although the reviews were not very positive, it will be released worldwide on February 28.