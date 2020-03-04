Entertainment

Daniel Radcliffe will not interpret it again

March 4, 2020
Lisa Durant
Daniel Radcliffe is already part of the history of cinema. Everyone knows who he is. And no wonder, he played the most famous wizard for 10 years: Harry Potter. Chosen in a casting among thousands of children, Racliffe passed the tests and became the protagonist of the story created by the writer J.K. Rowling But, since the end of the film saga with 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows part 2', the actor has not returned to interpret Potter (except for a hilarious sketch in SNL).

The actor is now promoting 'Fugue of Pretoria', his new film and, in an interview he has given Variety, they have asked him if he would play Harry Potter again in the saga of 'Fantastic Beasts'. The answer you will not like:

"I don't think so. I don't like saying 'no' to things, but it's something I don't want to hurry to do. I feel that those movies (the 'Fantastic Beasts' saga) have managed to go forward, and they're doing very well without us. I am happy to keep it that way. I like my life now. I am not saying that I will never return to the franchise, but I like the flexibility I have in my career now. And I don't want to be in a situation in which he signs for a series of films for the next few years "

Daniel Radcliffe thus makes it clear that he does not say a definitive NO to the saga, but that he loves his moment of freedom to do the projects he wants, without having to feel tied to a franchise for a long time.

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

