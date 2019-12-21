 Daniel Radcliffe rumored as candidates to be Moon Knight

Share it:

If the other day we already aimed at the first casting news of "Moon Knight" in Disney + they could sound at the beginning of the year, a new one arrives rumor that places actor Daniel Radcliffe as one of the candidates for the starring role of Moon Knight, that is, to be Marc Spector, in the Marvel Studios series

At the moment it is only said that the actor would be “being considered” by Marvel Studios, but it is not known if there would have been any conversation about it. Recall that the study was looking for an actor of Jewish descent, something that is fulfilled in the case of the 30-year-old actor as a son of a Jewish mother.

Radcliffe has been one of the names that has sounded by some fans. The actor is especially known for having starred in the Harry Potter saga, although he has also worked on "Swiss Army Man ”, "Now you see me 2" or in "Black woman".

Marc Spector, who debuted in 1975, is a Jewish-American born in Chicago, Illinois. As an adult, Spector decides to stop being a Marine to become a mercenary. During a mission in Egypt, Spector is presumed dead after losing a fight with Raoul Bushman. He is found by a group of Egyptians who take him to an ancient temple that houses a statue of the moon god Khonshu. While Spector fights for his life, God appears to him, offering him a second chance at life.