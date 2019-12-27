Daniel Radcliffe Rumor Moon Knight

Share it:

When did the D23 Expo 2019, the epicenter of the novelties that the House of the Mouse is up to, it was revealed that Marvel was preparing a good series of series for the new platform Disney +, which landed in the United States last November and will arrive in Spain next March. Specifically, there were three names that were released to join the previously confirmed titles of Falcon and Winter Soldier ',' Wandavision ',' Loki 'and' Hawkeye '. They were about Ms Marvel, She-hulk Y Moon knight.

Although more information about these three new titles that will gain even more weight from the catalog of exclusive products from the Disney streaming platform has been revealed again, a rumor has now come that has to do with 'Moon Knight'. First of all, who is this character? Created by comic writers Doug Moench and Don Perlin, his first appearance occurred in Werewolf by Night # 32 in August 1975. This crime fighter is the alter ego from Marc Spector, a former boxer and member of the US Navy who dies and comes back to life with powers thanks to a covenant with God Kohnshu.

Well, if you like 'Harry Potter', you'll be glad to know that, according to CBR, the series would already be in the phase of choosing its protagonist and would be its own Daniel Radcliffe, the already established actor who gave life to the most famous magician of the times in all his films, one of the actors who is struggling to get the role. Obviously it is information that has not been confirmed (yet) by the study, but we already have a name that resonates in this project so little mentioned. Well, when the river sounds … We'll see if it's the chosen one.

What derives from this rumor is that while fans already knew that Disney was looking for a Jewish-Israeli profile – Zac efron resonated loudly – to play 'Moon Knight', this is the first clue that anyone has about actors that eThey are trying to get the paper.

Now let's talk about the series. At the moment it is only known that 'Moon Knight' will be written by Jeremy Slater, whose signature appears in the successful Netflix series 'The Umbrella Academy'. And although this hero has not yet debuted at the MCU, already the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, he assured fans that 'Moon Knight' will appear in future films of the franchise once debuted on the small screen.