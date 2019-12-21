Entertainment

Daniel Radcliffe may be one of the actors that Marvel shuffles for Moon Knight

December 21, 2019
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

Within the catalog of Marvel series that Disney + has prepared us, is Moon Knight, a series that will be different from everything we have seen of Marvel studios until now.

Moon knight He is one of the most unusual characters in Marvel comics, so the actor's choice by the studio must be very careful. According Daniel Richtman, editor of SuperBroMovies, has produced a text in his Patreon in which he says that Daniel Radcliffe It is one of the names that is shuffled to play Marc Spector.

As the ComicBook website reports, Radcliffe's possible choice for the role poses a most interesting scenario due to the versatile character of the British actor, known for having played all kinds of roles in his professional career.

Among these extravagant roles, oblivious to his stardom with Harry Potter, movies like Horns, Swiss Army Man, Victor Frankenstein, The Woman in Black and Now You See Me 2.

READ:  "Joker" Ending Explained: What Really Happened?

Spector's personality is most unusual in having a twisted sense of humor and in constant conversations with the rest of his personalities.

No doubt many fans will be intrigued to see how Radcliffe would play this role, although for now we will have to wait for Marvel to confirm it officially.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.