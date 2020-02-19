 Daniel Radcliffe denies the rumors that place him as a candidate to be Moon Knight

Share it:

One of the various projects that Marvel Studios has in hand, at least one of which we know officially, is the series "Moon Knight", another one that could reach the Disney + platform before 2022/2023. The project is in the process of development, facing a shoot that is expected to begin in August of this year, and obviously, the first names of actors who would be in the spotlight of the study for the role have already sounded.

The two main names that have sounded at the moment are Daniel Radcliffe and Shia Labeouf, and we already have the first statements about the first one. Radcliffe, known above all for the Harry Potter saga, has spoken during a recent promotional interview to directly deny that information, adding that in order to link back to a franchise it must have a very interesting script proposal to attract you for many years .

If I ever re-entered a franchise, I think the bar of that script would be even higher than anything else. Before you can sign up to be in something for several years, you have to be sure that you will really love it all the time. I am not reluctant to do any kind of franchise in the future again, that could be fun. But the rumors of the Moon Knight are false, I can officially discredit them, I have not heard anything about it.

The Marvel Moon Knight series was announced last year, as one of the projects with no dates yet set (alongside Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk's series), but it is believed that it could be released in 2021 of the hand of the creator of the series of “The Umbrella Academy”, Jeremy Slater, who is developing and leading the team of writers in the series.

