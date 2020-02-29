 Daniel Radcliffe closes the door to Moon Knight again by commenting on his rejection of franchises

Share it:

A few weeks ago we commented on the actor's statements Daniel Radcliffe in which the possibility of getting the role of Moon Knight for the Marvel Studios series, flatly denying the rumors. Now new statements of his seem to ruin this possibility again by showing his refusal to be linked to a franchise again.

Known are the problems faced by the actor after his world famous stage when playing the wizard Harry Potter. Now he insists again on the idea of not wanting to be linked to a great saga for several years, and prefer to maintain the freedom and flexibility provided by the few film and television projects in which he currently participates. His statements come when asked about the possibility of re-playing Harry Potter in the pregame movie saga of this universe, “Fantastic Animals”.

I do not think so. I don't like to say no to things, but it's not something I hasten to do — comment on the possibility of appearing in the current saga of Harry Potter prequel movies. I feel that those movies have moved on and that they are doing well without us. I am happy to keep it that way. I like what my life is now. I do not say that I will never go back to any franchise, but I like the flexibility I have with my career now. And I don't want to reach a situation where I sign up for a series years in advance.

Recently we have learned that the production of the series has suffered a significant delay, displacing its filming start from August to November, thus winning three months while continuing to search for a Zac Efron-style actor, to play Marc Spector.

