Daniel Radcliffe causes sensation on the Internet for the first trailer of Guns Akimbo

January 16, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
You may have seen on social networks a strange image of actor Daniel Radcliffe in a robe, with giant slippers around the house shaped like bear claws and two guns riveted to bloody hands. What you may not know is that he is his character in Guns Akimbo, a very crazy action movie that premieres on March 5.

This consciously mamarracha movie is presented with a trailer loaded with ridiculous scenes and a main plot that does not fall short. Director Jason Lei Howden sasaplands here a teenage madness with the former Harry Potter turned into an involuntary murderer who is forced to participate in a sickly game where certain outcasts of society are shot dead for the enjoyment of internet viewers. The synopsis is:

A video game developer named Miles (Daniel Radcliffe) is very fond of criticizing things on the Internet with his troll, insistent and deranging comments. One night, he makes the mistake of criticizing drunk in a Skizm broadcast, an illegal death-fighting club broadcast live to the public. In response, Riktor (Ned Dennehy), the insane author behind the channel, decides to force Miles to join the "fun." Since after being assaulted he ends up discovering that he has two guns screwed to his hands, and also the fearsome Nix (Samara Weaving), the main star of Skizm, is his first rival.

The trailer tells everything there is to know about this film that in previous reviews has received comments that augur a shabby cinema cult classic and we could not have more desire to see it to discover what jewels it hides behind its energy drink advertisement facade with steroids

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

