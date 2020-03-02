Daniel Monzón will take to the cinema ‘The laws of the border’ by Javier Cercas

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Gerona Summer of 1978. Ignacio Cañas, a 17-year-old introverted and maladaptive student, meets Zarco and Tere, two young criminals in the city's Chinatown along with those who will be immersed in an unstoppable career of thefts, robberies and robberies It will last throughout the summer and it will change your life forever. The three will constantly transgress the border between two worlds, playing with the limits of good and evil and bordering justice.

This is the plot of 'The laws of the border', novel by Javier Cercas (winner of the 2019 Planet Award for por Terra Alta ’) that Daniel Monzón (‘Cell 211’) will become a movie.

“When I read the book I felt a stir that shook me from head to toe, when I closed the book I had no doubt: I had to bring that story to the screen. The figure of the "quinqui" that recreates the book of Javier Cercas has always been fascinating to me, an outlaw today of legend who, aware of the injustice that society commits with him, decides to live on the sidelines by grabbing what he feels like It should also be yours, living fast, and dying fast … But in addition to the exciting recreation of that marginal Spain of 78, and its vibrant thriller breath, that of "The laws of the border" is above all a history of love to three bands, mysterious, beautiful, sad, those who leave their mark, those who do not forget ”, says the director, who will have Jorge Guerricaechevarría as a co-writer

“I am very pleased with the fact that Daniel Monzón adapts to the cinema‘ The laws of the border ’. I think he is the ideal director to take that novel to the big screen, with the co-writing of Jorge Guerricaechevarría. I am impatient to see the result, which will surely be excellent, ”says the author.

The film will start shooting in May 2020. Produce La Terraza Films, Ikiru Films, Atresmedia Cine and Las Leyes de la Frontera AIE. It will reach theaters in 2021 by Warner Bros. Pictures Spain.