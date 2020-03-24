Daniel Craig Didn't Want to Be James Bond, but Spiderman

Share it:

Although social media was not the marvelous and horrifying mass of comments that it is today, when Daniel Craig was announced as the Bond which would replace that of Pierce Brosnan, did not convince anyone. Blond, rough and light-eyed, had to be released ‘Royal Casino’(Martin Campbell, 2006) to discover those who had anticipated in their criticism that they were wrong.

Hitting the odd titles, after ‘Quantum of Solace’(Marc Forster, 2008),‘Skyfall’(Sam Mendes, 2012) and‘Specter’(Sam Mendes, 2015), it's time to find out if he is going to say goodbye to the character, closing that habit in a big way with‘No time to die’(Cary Joji Fukunaga, 2020), the release of which has been postponed until the coronavirus crisis allows re-organizing release schedules.

"People always say to me, "You must have dreamed of playing James Bond when you were a kid." The answer is no. I never did it”Craig comments in a sincere and funny interview published in Metro. "I dreamed of being all kinds of things: Superman, Spider-Man, the invisible man, even a good old-fashioned cowboy. But Bond not so much, which seems ironic now"

"I have been lucky to get one of the best roles in cinema. There has been no problem in playing Bond.", Stresses.

‘No time to die', directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga (‘True Detective’, ‘Beasts of No Nation’), will feature Daniel Craig at the head of a cast in which we will also see Rami Malek, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Jeffrey Wright, Léa Seydoux Y Ana de Armas.