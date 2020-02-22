TV Shows

Daniel Bisogno would be to blame for Jorge Carbajal's channel closure

February 21, 2020
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
The journalist Jorge Carbajal, who was the owner of the YouTube channel Productora 69, was left without him, since it was closed, he makes it public through social networks. Daniel Bisogno would be responsible, some users cite.

Jorge Carbajal assures his community of some 300,000 followers who go through a rather strong and delicate situation. He points out that a show host made a complaint to the video platform to complain about his behavior.

According to a report in different news portals, Carbajal also cites that the aforementioned character is known in the world of entertainment in Mexico and also passes it criticizing everyone.

He has been gossiping, throwing poison, he has done fun things sometimes, anyway … He has worked talking about others, as we do Philip and I and many more people who are dedicated to the world of entertainment, "says Carbajal.

Carbajal says that in recent days he and his partner Philip made a complaint of that journalist public and that is why he would have put his complaint on YouTube.

Productora 69 is no longer available on YouTube, and will remain so for days, weeks or maybe months, Carbajal emphasizes.

I'm not in a hurry, I always give my face and we will always give it here, so whatever comes will come and we will clarify the points. ”

YouTube @ Producer69

Several users say that this famous journalist who put his complaint on YouTube would be Daniel Bisogno, driver of Ventaneando, because in recent weeks Carbajal who referred to him as #Lady Mum.

The lady mum "la bisogna" Let her stop from mamad * s good those you sing! Let Chingad * ras leave her always criticizing how much artist she puts in front of her ”.

.

