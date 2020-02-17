Daniel Bisogno reveals what cosmetic surgeries his exnovias did

Share it:

Daniel Bisogno uncovered some of the most intimate secrets of his exnovias and revealed to what Cosmetic surgeries They have submitted.

During the radio program Teapot, where the driver shares a microphone with Sebastián de Villafranca, both began talking about extensions and colored pupils. For Bisogno, wearing colored contact lenses is "one of the most grotesque things" there can be. And the talk led them to the topic of silicone in the breasts.

I prefer without (silicone). They have touched me both. In my life I have had everything. But, for example, Mariana Ochoa has them operated, but she has them very pretty. They were very good, ”said the driver about the actress and member of OV7.

Although he also spoke of a Venezuelan with whom he walked ("In Venezuela there is no one who does not have them operated, nor men"), Daniel Bisogno also shared if his former Fran Meric had cosmetic surgeries.

Fran Meric had no operation when he was with her. (They were) small but very ‘slapping’, ”said the driver.

The driver of Selling reveals the secrets of Andrea Escalona

However, who Bisogno talked about most was Andrea Escalona, ​​who, surprisingly, has no surgery!

Andreita Escalona does not have a bust. People think that it is operated. Andreita is ‘truquera’: sometimes she gets her bra. Also on the buttock, nothing. He has not operated either the bust or the buttocks. (…) He does a lot of exercise, but that's how Magda (Rodríguez) was. They always say you see your mother-in-law before your girlfriend. Why do you think we are no longer moving forward? ”, Said the driver.

