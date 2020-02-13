TV Shows

Daniel Bisogno clarifies rumors after being seen in CDMX gay club

February 13, 2020
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
After the controversy in which Daniel Bisogno was involved after being captured in a gay club in the CDMX and, according to Gabriel Cuevas, very well accompanied by a young man much younger than him, the driver decided to clarify the rumors.

Without a hair on the tongue, Bisogno used his official Twitter account to send a blunt message to those people who spend it talking about him and warned that all this could become a legal problem if they continue to do so.



Really, there are stupid and unofficial people in this environment; any cat already feels like a reporter or YouTuber. I am one of the owners of the bar they talk about! (asshole * s). First and last time I say it! The other goes legal!

Recall that in addition to the declaration of Cuevas about the controversial driver, youtuber Jorge Carbajal also spoke about Daniel and said he would already have a new sentimental partner, ruling out that it is Pedro Sola, but a much younger man.

And although the driver had been seen at the scene, the truth is that as the owner of the gay club "Furia" located in the Juarez neighborhood of the CDMX, he had to attend the inauguration, as well as advertise it, just as he had been doing in your official Instagram account.

