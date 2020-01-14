Daniel Ahmad: the next Assassin's Creed may not be titled AC Ragnarok

Share it:

A few days ago, numerous rumors emerged about Assassin's Creed Ragnarok, rumors that revealed the likely setting and gameplay details of the next game in the Ubisoft series. But will these leaks be true?

The analyst and insider Daniel Ahmad (known as ZhugeEx on Twitter and ResetERA) tries to clarify by saying that, according to reports from its sources, many details that emerged are correct but not very precise and not too updated, starting from the title.

To date, the project has been known by the names Assassin's Creed Ragnarok is Assassin's Creed KingdomAssassin's Creed Ragnarok was even used in the GameStop and Amazon price lists, which added the game to the list at the beginning of the year before removing it. For ZhugeEx Assassin's Creed Ragnarok will not be the title of the next episode of the series, which should therefore have a different name from this, although still completely unknown.

The latest rumors would like the new Assassin's Creed presented in February during the announcement event of PlayStation 5, this too never officially announced by Sony but scheduled for the first half of next month, always according to the words of apparently well-informed sources.

During the weekend, the first image of Assassin's Creed 2020 was also leaked, however, no certainty on the authenticity of the same.