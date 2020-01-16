Sports

Dani Parejo, on the lack of Fede Valverde: "I would have prayed for Morata to fail"

January 16, 2020
Edie Perez
Dani Parejo joined the list of players who have visited 'La Resistencia', the late night presented by David Broncano. The Valencia player reviewed, among other issues, his beginnings as a Real Madrid player

Parejo left funny anecdotes during his interview, but one of the most commented moments on social networks has been the analysis of the lack of Fede Valverde to Morata during the final of the Spanish Super Cup.

The player of the group ché had previously complained that in his FIFA record, his score in rhythm is 41. "That is what my son has," he snapped. "That's a tractor," Broncano added.

Therefore, when Broncano mentioned the action of the final – which began with a quick Morata race – and said that "he would not have arrived safely". "No I would not have arrived, I would have prayed for Morata to fail, " It was the player's reply.

