Dani Parejo, about Coronavirus: "I don't understand how a world crisis can be managed like this in Spain"

The captain of the Valencia Club de Fútbol, ​​Dani Parejo, has issued an official and personal statement about the situation of the Coronavirus and, above all, the way in which this country is managing the measures to counteract this disease.

The player of the Valencian team is very concerned about what is happening and what, in his opinion, is a strange management of a very serious issue. "I don't understand how a world crisis can be managed in Spain depending on the community in which you live ".

The Parejo statement

My name is Dani Parejo. I am a footballer, I play at Valencia CF and I am the team captain. But I am also Isa's husband and Dani and Diego's father. Many of you know me as an athlete, but not so many on the staff. However, one and the other cannot be separated and much less on days as complicated as those we now live with the coronavirus, something that you cannot protect your loved ones in any way other than paying attention to the experts.

I am the first who is worried about this crisis, the first who does not want there to be a single contagion, much less a victim. I wish it was all a bad dream. But is not.

And that is why I am also the first to be outraged when he sees that the measures adopted are not consistent. I do not understand how a world crisis can be managed in Spain depending on the community in which you live.

I am not an expert, much less common, but by pure common sense I do not understand how I can walk through Valencia with thousands of people on the street celebrating some failures that both my family and I love, how I can go to pick up a relative at airport where hundreds of flights from half the world arrive, how can I watch on television dozens of sports, solidarity or cultural events in which thousands of fans congregate … and yet, we, Valencia CF, will not be able to play in front of our people the most important game of the season.

Has no sense. We cannot let political or economic interests take precedence over the health of the population. If the game against Atalanta is dangerous, much more so are the large agglomerations that are lived these days in the streets for various reasons. If it is dangerous for people to gather in Mestalla, it is also dangerous in the Park of the Princes, in Anfield, in the Red Bull Arena, in the Etihad, in the Camp Nou, in the Allianz of Turin and in that of Munich.

Every time we jump on the grass we leave the skin on the shield and now we are not going to sit idly by while others trample on it.