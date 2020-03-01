Dani Garrido: "We are facing the most important Classic of recent times"

The director and presenter of Carrusel Deportivo, Dani Garrido, analyzes what can happen in the Classic that will face Real Madrid with Barcelona this Sunday at 9 pm at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium.

"The most transcendental classic"

"Taking a look at the newspaper library, honestly, it's the most transcendent classic of recent times for many reasons: the crisis installed in Barça a month and a half ago can be perfectly transmitted to Madrid.

Zidane is working one of the worst moments since the second time. Setién has the opportunity to give the fist on the table which usually gives Barça at the Bernabéu.

So there are a couple of very important factors: