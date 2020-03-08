Sports

Dani Garrido dedicates the start of Sports Carousel to International Women's Day

March 8, 2020
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
On the occasion of International Women's Day, Dani Garrido, director of 'Carousel Sports', dedicated the start of the program this Sunday to Reyes Santamaría, creator of the Shelter for battered women in Castellón.

"Today is a day to reclaim our space. We recover a space to claim with an open mouth and with celebration and joy. They were tremendous years in terms of sharing a very important human suffering. I feel very privileged to be able to help women who had no voice"commented Reyes.

Reyes Santamaría is retiring this Sunday and He has organized the Donut Race in which more than 5,000 women have participated. "We are many and we walk together. I can't find words of thanks."

Reyes, in addition, is the mother of our partner Bruno Alemany, who also approached us at the end of the talk how is his mother in the day to day. "She is a dedicated woman who puts passion in everything she does. It's ugly for me to say but it's milk. "

