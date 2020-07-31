Dangerous maneuver, insults and gestures: Mick Schumacher's fury against a rival in Formula 2

Share it:

Mick Schumacher's anger at Formula 2 standings

Surname Schumacher it is synonymous with the best motorsports in the world. In the past, it was Michael who left an indelible mark on the history of Formula 1, the highest category in the motor world, after obtaining seven titles that placed him at the top as the most winning of all time. Nowadays, his son Mick is taking the necessary steps to arrive, in a short time, to sit in an F1 seat.

While pursuing his dream, the son of the multiple champion competes in the opening category of the top category, in the FIA Formula 2. This Friday, in the run-up to what will be a new race at the historic Silverstone circuit in Great Britain, the German driver was the protagonist in the classification for a tense crossing he had on the track with Israeli runner Roy Nissany.

It all happened when Schumacher, in the middle of a fast lap looking for the first position in the qualifying round, found his rival just when he was looking for the best sector to take a corner. Once he ran into Nissany's car, the German braked ahead of schedule and, at almost the same time, made him a clear gesture of disapproval to the Israeli who the transmission cameras had to censor.

The crossing did not end there, as both drivers almost doubled the curve of the English circuit, and it was Schumacher's rival who flew against the number 20 car of the Prema team. Once the son of the Ferrari legend let Nissany pass, he expressed all his anger on the radio in communication with his box: "So dangerous … Come on …"said the 21-year-old driver who landed in Formula 2 in 2019, after an experience at the Formula 3 European Championship, at the same time as insulted his rival on the track.

One of the gestures that Mick Schumacher made to his rival on the track

Beyond what happened, Schumacher was able to complete the qualifying round and finished with the third fastest time. for Saturday's race. Brazilian Felipe Drugovich claimed his first pole of his F2 career with a record of 1: 39: 527, while Britain's Callum Ilott finished in second place.

So far, the category has played three days just like Formula 1. After competing at the start of the season on consecutive weekends in Austria, the last competition was held in Budapest, the double date on which Schumacher completed the better results so far in 2020.

On the Hungaroring Circuit in Budapest, the capital of Hungary, the son of the seven-time Formula 1 champion finished both tests in third place, which allowed him to score valuable points and is currently in fourth place of the contest in which the best young pilots in the world compete, many of them with projection to reach the highest category.

Mick, the son of the seven-time Formula 1 champion (AFP)

Waiting for his evolution at the wheel and with the dream of, one day, getting on a Ferrari -it is part of the Racing Academy of the team based in Maranello-, Mick Schumacher is already great protagonists of the category that shares the weekends with F1.

