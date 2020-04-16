 Dane Dehaan recalls the plans for the Sinister Six movie

Share it:

A few years ago there were some very ambitious plans by Sony Pictures to expand its Spider-Man universe with a great movie in movie form of the Sinister Six. This project was to be carried out after "The Amazing Spider-Man: The Power of Electro", where the villain Electro debuted, we also had Harry Osborn's transformation into the Green Goblin, and there was a postcredit reference to more villains.

Sony Pictures shaped the idea, but the criticism and low box office of that The Amazing Spider-Man 2 truncated those plans, and even that Spider-Man saga in the cinema, and over the years, the agreement of Disney and Sony for Spider-Man to appear in the Marvel Studios movie universe.

During a recent interview with Collider, the actor Dane DeHaan, who played Harry Osborn in that movie, has recalled those plans from the Sinister Six.

Not necessarily. I think it's pretty obvious that everyone was preparing for a situation like the Sinister Six and there was certainly talk of doing all of that before everything Disney, Marvel happened. But I can't tell you that I know specifically what it was going to be. I just know there definitely would have been an element of the Sinister Six. And you know, at least the Goblin, if not Harry Osborn, would have been involved.

Curiously, as a result of the resurgence that Spider-Man has had in the cinema thanks to the UCM, and that universe of "villains" that Sony began to create, has already confirmed that the plans of the film of the Sinister Six have been resumed .

Via information | Collider