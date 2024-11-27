Dancing with the Stars Judge Carrie Ann Inaba Faces Backlash

As the 33rd season of Dancing with the Stars comes to a close, veteran judge Carrie Ann Inaba finds herself at the center of controversy. Fans and insiders are questioning whether it’s time for the long-standing judge to retire after recent criticisms of her judging style and decisions.

Carrie Ann’s DWTS Legacy

Carrie Ann Inaba has been a constant presence on the show since its inception, alongside Bruno Tonioli. Known for her technical expertise and attention to detail, Carrie Ann has played a crucial role in maintaining the show’s ballroom standards. Her infamous “lift rule,” which penalizes dancers for performing lifts in certain dance styles, has been a point of contention for years.

Recent Controversies:

Inconsistent Judging

Fans have noticed what they perceive as inconsistencies in Carrie Ann’s judging. For example, she recently docked points from Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong for a lift while seemingly overlooking similar moves by Danny Amendola and Witney Carson.

Harsh Critiques

Some viewers feel Carrie Ann has been overly harsh in her critiques, particularly towards certain contestants. Her comment about Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson’s final contemporary routine being “underwhelming” during the finale sparked a robust adverse reaction from the audience.

Fan Reactions

The backlash against Carrie Ann has been intense, especially on social media. Fans have expressed frustration with comments ranging from calls for her retirement to more extreme statements. One fan warned, “Carrie Ann sleep with one eye open,” while another pleaded, “Please retire, Carrie Ann.”

The Derek Hough Factor

Interestingly, newer judge Derek Hough has emerged as a mediator between Carrie Ann and the audience. His experience as a former pro dancer allows him to provide technical feedback in a more constructive and audience-friendly manner.

Behind the Scenes

An alleged DWTS insider shared with The U.S. Sun that while Carrie Ann is still considered part of the DWTS family, her role on the show may change. The source suggested that she doesn’t fit in as well as she once did, leading to awkward moments on set.

Carrie Ann’s Response

In a recent interview, Carrie Ann addressed the reactions to her scoring. She acknowledged that fans are passionate about their favorite contestants but maintained her stance, stating, “Not everybody gets a 10.” This response indicates that she stands by her judging decisions despite the criticism.

Looking Ahead

As Dancing with the Stars approaches its 20th anniversary season in 2025, questions about the judging panel’s future linger. While no official announcements have been made, the controversy surrounding Carrie Ann Inaba’s judging style may influence decisions about the show’s direction in the coming years.