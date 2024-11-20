Dancing with the Stars 2024 Semi-Finals Delivers Unexpected Drama and Historic Twist

In an unprecedented turn of events, the “Dancing with the Stars” Season 33 Semi-Finals delivered what might be the most shocking episode in the show’s history.

As millions of viewers tuned in on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, the remaining five couples faced off in a night filled with spectacular performances and an ending that left everyone speechless.

A Night of Double Performances

Each couple tackled two challenging routines—one ballroom and one Latin dance. The evening kicked off with a special troupe performance to Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night,” expertly choreographed by Sasha Farber and Ezra Sosa.

Adding to the star power, Tate McRae delivered a mesmerizing acoustic performance of “greedy,” accompanied by professional dancers who will join the upcoming DWTS LIVE 2025 Tour.

The Final Five’s Journey

Chandler Kinney and partner Brandon Armstrong led the group, showcasing their excellence with a breathtaking Foxtrot to Hozier’s “Too Sweet.” Kinney, who opened up about her struggles with anxiety, shared how dancing has helped her find peace: “When I’m dancing, I just get to be present in the moment.”

Joey Graziadei, “The Bachelor” star, and partner Jenna Johnson brought drama to the ballroom with their Paso Doble to “Come Together.” Despite some timing issues, their performance showed why they’ve consistently been frontrunners this season.

In a particularly moving moment, Olympic rugby player Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten delivered a stunning Viennese Waltz to “golden hour.” Maher’s transformation from tough rugby player to graceful dancer earned high praise from judge Bruno Tonioli, who noted, “Sometimes a caress is much more powerful than a punch.”

The Shocking Twist

As the night drew to a close, host Alfonso Ribeiro announced that Danny Amendola and Witney Carson, Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson, and Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong had secured their spots in the finale. This seemingly resulted in the elimination of Ilona Maher and Stephen Nedoroscik.

However, in an unprecedented twist, no elimination took place. This historic decision means all five couples will advance to the finale, making it one of the most competitive finales in DWTS history.

Looking Ahead

The expanded finale promises to be an epic showdown, with each couple bringing their best to the ballroom floor. After Dwight Howard’s elimination last week, the stakes are higher than ever, and the coveted mirrorball trophy remains anyone’s game.

Viewers can tune in next week for what promises to be an unforgettable finale. The show continues to air on ABC, with voting available through the official DWTS website and app during the live broadcast.

As this season heads into its final week, one thing is clear: “Dancing with the Stars” continues to surprise and delight audiences, proving why it remains one of television’s most beloved competition shows after 33 successful seasons.