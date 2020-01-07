Dancing with the blessings! This is how Inés Gómez Mont recovers from his operation (VIDEO)

This year was difficult and full of learning for Inés Gómez Mont, and it is that the charismatic television host had to undergo surgery to remove a tumor that was lodged in her brain.

After weeks of recovery, the mother of six children was also able to receive a medical discharge to enjoy the holidays next to her family.

Although for now away from television, Ines has kept in touch with her fans through her Instagram account.

On this occasion, Gómez Mont shared the best way to recover from his delicate operation … Dancing with his blessings!

In the tender video we see Inesita, Javier, Diego, Bruno, Bosco and María dance in pajamas and with the best attitude to the rhythm of the music app Tik Tok.

Inés shared the video, where you see how the little ones have grown, with this tender message:

"With a puber at home 😜 I already have #tiktok here all cooperating to the demands of Inesita that brings me all day learning choreography hahahaha. I'm like @inesgomezmont there I am learning the new apps 💖 How about our acting and dancing?".

The video was a success, because so far it already has almost 300 thousand views.

