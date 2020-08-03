Dance with wolves, all the background on Kevin Costner's western epic

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Tonight he is back on Italian TV Dance with wolves, western epic produced, directed and interpreted by Kevin Costner who at the 1991 Oscars managed to obtain seven statuettes including those for best film, best direction and best original screenplay.

Chosen to be kept in the National Film Registry of the United States Library of Congress, the film follows the story of Lieutenant John Dunbar, an officer who accidentally leads Union Army troops to victory during the Civil War. Having moved to the deserted western frontier, Dunbar befriends the Sioux tribe of the Lakota and finds a new meaning in his life, leading him to clash with his own fellow soldiers as well.

For the occasion, we have collected for you the curiosities not to be missed behind the scenes of Balla with wolves:

Due to the huge success of the film and the treatment reserved for Native Americans, the Sioux adopted Kevin Costner as their honorary member.

Kevin Costner he shot all the scenes on horseback , including bareback rides and scenes where he shoots without holding the reins while hunting bison.

, including bareback rides and scenes where he shoots without holding the reins while hunting bison. The first version of the film lasted 5 and a half hours, but a 3-hour version was made for theatrical release. However, the director's cut for 236 minutes was also released later.

During the scene where the buffalo loads Ride with his Teeth, he is actually aiming for a pile of Oreo cookies.

Production spent $ 250,000 to build a bison's animatronic for the famous hunting scene . The sequence involved 10 pick-ups, 24 Native Americans on horseback without a saddle, 150 extras, 20 herdsmen, 25 recreated bisons and 7 chambers. All in 8 days of filming.

. The sequence involved 10 pick-ups, 24 Native Americans on horseback without a saddle, 150 extras, 20 herdsmen, 25 recreated bisons and 7 chambers. All in 8 days of filming. In the opening scene, Costner's gesture that opens his arms during his run was improvised on the spot by the actor, who also took the stunt coordinator by surprise.

About Kevin Costner and westerns, we remind you that in recent months Yellowstone has landed in Italy, a series created, written and directed by Taylor Sheridan (Hell or High Water, The Secrets of Wind River).