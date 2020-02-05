Dan Houser leaves Rockstar, the company that co-founded with his brother

Share it:

Dan Houser, one of the founding members of Rockstar games and screenwriter of games like Bully, Red Dead Redemption and Grand Theft Auto, has left the studio and the company Take-Two Games.

A Rockstar spokesman has added additional information to this news. The progress of Dan Houser has not been directly addressed but it has been ensured that Sam Houser, Dan's brother and co-founder of Rockstar, continues to work in the company.

In the statement that Rockstar Games has sent to IGN can be read: "The role of Sam Houser at Rockstar Games, which was founded in 1998, remains unchanged. Sam and the team remain focused on current and future projects".

According to Take-Two Interactive, the company that owns Rockstar, on March 11, Dan Houser will announce his departure. He has previously worked on several installments of the GTA franchise and in the Red Dead Redemption saga.

"We are extremely grateful for your contributions. Rockstar Games has built some of the most acclaimed and most commercially successful video games in the world, a global community of passionate fans and a team with incredible talent, which remains focused on current and future projects".

Dan and his brother, Sam Houser, were executives of BGM Interactive before it was acquired by Take-Two. The Houser brothers founded Rockstar Games under the cover of Take-Two in December 1998. In Rockstar they both wrote and developed licenses such as GTA, Red Dead Redemption, Bully and Midnight Club: Los Angeles.

Houser is credited as a screenwriter in most of the Grand Theft Auto from Grand Theft Auto 2 to Grand Theft Auto 5, also as the main screenwriter for Bully, Red Dead Redemption, Max Payne 3 and Red Dead Redemption 2.

Now all the views of the players are set on how the hypothetical sixth Grand Theft Auto could be for the new generation of consoles.