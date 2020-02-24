Dan Didio makes his first comment after his farewell to DC Comics

Share it:

Over the weekend, news came that left many fans of the DC Comics: the unexpected farewell to the publishing house by co-publisher Dan Didio. In the following hours, the most disparate rumors chased about the reasons that led to this drastic decision; now, finally, we have the first official statements.

Dan, in fact, published a post on his Twitter profile in which he says he is honored by the affectionate reaction of the fans towards him, leaving attached a movie with nostalgic hues. Below you can read the translation of his words:

"Overwhelmed and honored by the outpouring of love and support, it leaves me speechless (there is a first time for everything). So, at this point, I will stick to what has been said almost five years, on April 10, 2015, to best summarize my mood. I love you. "

The video was shot in 2015, on the occasion of the last day of work inside the old DC Comics offices. The reason why the former publisher wanted to recall this memory is probably his speech to the staff of the publishing house: he believed that although the comics and creative minds behind them could change, the heart and soul of DC Comics would always remain intact.

With its release from DC Comics, there is now a fear that the big "5G" timeline project is completely canceled At the moment, therefore, only Jim Lee remains in the role of publisher of DC Comics, at least until further updates on the issue are released.

