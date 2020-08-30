Entertainment

Dan Brown, Inferno: “Many ask me if Covid comes from man”

August 29, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
In addition to a long interview with Elena Ferrante, Robinson, the cultural weekly of La Repubblica, today also contains a chat with another writer loved all over the world. The cover of the magazine is indeed dedicata a Dan Brown, and a short excerpt has been published.

Between an explanation of why he decided to devote himself to children’s literature with the book The Symphony of Animals and the birth of his love for Lucio Dalla, the author of Inferno recalled the “first months of this terrible year”, when he got sick and then recovered from Covid.

“Many have written to me to find out if I thought it was a virus spread by man. I replied to everyone: no, it’s nature, it happens” said the writer during the interview.

The virus theme is treated in the last novel of the series by Robert Langdon transposed to the cinema, Inferno (2017), and as expected Brown has been associated, Brown’s “prophecy” has been brought up by many conspiracy theories (For more insights, we leave you to the review of Inferno).

Speaking of Robert Langdon, the iconic professor and symbol expert played on the big screen by Tom Hanks, the NBC network is working on a prequel series focusing on the character that will star Ashley Zuckerman. Entitled Langdon, the series will be written by Scream (MTV) co-creators Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie.

