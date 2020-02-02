 Damon Lindelof has no plans for a second season of Watchmen but does not close doors

Share it:

One of the surprises of the past 2019 was the approach of Damon Lindelof to "Watchmen" with a first season broadcast on HBO that explored the future of the world created by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons. These episodes formed a self-conclusion story that left no threads to follow, just as Lindelof himself had conceived.

Already after the broadcast of the last episode the showrunner and screenwriter made it clear that he was not interested in returning to that world for now, not having the right idea. His recent statements in the WGAW (Writers Guild Awards of America West) are in the same line but clarifying that this could change in the coming years and that is why he does not want to close the door permanently.

I don't want to close the door completely because if I get another idea in two or three years, it would be much harder to open it again. It is ajar. For now there are no plans to do more "Watchmen". I would be excited if there was an idea, even if it did not come from me, I would love it to come from someone else, so my position has not changed.

In recent statements, the same chain has clarified that making a second season, which would not necessarily have to show the same characters of the first, would depend exclusively on Lindelof. We assume that, taking into account the words of the showrunner, if he proposed a substitute it would be something that they would also consider.

