 Damon Lindelof has no interest in a second season of Watchmen

January 16, 2020
This morning we commented on the statements of an HBO producer who recognizes that the future of the series "Watchmen" It was in the hands of its creator, Damon Lindeloft. Now we get the statements of Lindeloft himself who subscribes and gives even more strength to his past ideas, ensuring that he has no intention of continuing to tell history

As explained by the USA Today media after having a talk with Lindelof, he told them that "He has told the story he wants to tell and has no interest in a second season". However, this does not necessarily mean an end to the series, as Lindelof has told them that has "given his blessing" to HBO so they can move on with another proposal with other writer / producer.

Already in December Lindelof commented that he would welcome without problems other candidates who were considered to continue what he started.

Via information | USA Today

