 Damon Lindelof comments on the latest Watchmen episodes

We continue to rework the first season of "Watchmen" because it’s over this week on HBO. As on previous occasions, he is the executive producer and screenwriter Damon Lindelof Responsible for answering media questions about these nine episodes that have expanded the work of Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons.

In an extensive interview with Collider in which he talks about issues that we have already commented previously, Lindelof talks about the process behind the cameras they had for Define the powers of Doctor Manhattan or the meaning of the elephant that Angela is linked to in episode 7.

Starting with the powers of Doctor Manhattan, who in the series we discovered is hiding under the appearance of Cal, Angela's husband, Lindelof confesses that there was a constant debate in the screenwriting room about what this superhero could or could not do, and that everything was based on reading the original comic and elucidating what I was capable of.

I think there is only one person who could answer the question of Doctor Manhattan's powers, but since that person was not available to us, we had to watch each episode and say "Ok, here he seems to be doing this so that could indicate that he could do this another" and also "No, it can't". We were only able to clarify what our version of Doctor Manhattan could do and what not because there was a strong debate and disagreement. Its main limitation and vulnerability is that it is human, it is Jon Osterman and Jon's main vulnerability, in the absence of a better word for someone who has super powers, is that he is a passive type. He is not a guy who wants to change the world, just exist in it. So when you give the guy the greatest power in history to a guy like him, he's going to be limited by passivity and that's why he seemed more interested in falling in love than in saving the world. I think these ideas are consistent in the "Watchmen" original and in ours. The biggest leap we took in regards to his powers was if he could seem human and, if possible, why hadn't he done it before? That was the idea we dealt with the most. Once we decided that it could, it was important that our characters talk about it as soon as possible.

In this way, Lindelof remembers that in episode 2 we have a conversation between Will Reeves and Angela Abar in which they discuss this possibility and they both sweep home, knowing the answer but without revealing it to the other. For the showrunner this was necessary so that the revelation did not feel free.

In a series with such a careful staging, where all the elements have their meaning, the spectators look for hidden meanings in each scene. On this occasion, from Collider they have asked Lindelof about the meaning of the elephant that Angela connected to get rid of Will Reeves' drug.

I think the only explanation we are going to offer, within the series, is the fact that they must remove Will's memories and put them in a guest, the elephant. Why an elephant? I think that some of the theories that I have seen on the internet are correct, in regards to our intention. I think that he "Watchmen" Original had that touch of clicks and double senses. The idea that an elephant never forgets, that it is the symbol of the mystical Lady Trieu and everything that it represents. All these were important ideas when we worked. So the idea that there is an underlying mystery is not true. All I have described to you are the reasons why we made this decision.

Finally, Lindelof confirms that they sent a letter to actor Robert Redford (removed from the interpretation) to appear to interpret himself in the series, as he is the president of this world. However, the actor never answered the letter.

Via information | Collider