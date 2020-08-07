Damien Chazelle, here is the vertical short made for Apple with the iPhone 11 Pro

Share it:

The Oscar award Damien Chazelle made a vertical short for Apple, using the iPhone 11 Pro. The short, titled The Stunt Double, lasts nine minutes and is described as 'a journey through the history of cinema'. A few hours ago Apple released the video online, also accompanied by a short behind the scenes.

"Look at how classic genres are overturned, from action movies to silent films, from spy stories to westerns, through the recontextualization and modernization of the magic of cinema that we know and love" Apple said in an official note.

In the behind the scenes we see Damien Chazelle busy with the iPhone 11 Pro, used for shooting, and with all the functions and features that distinguish it.

The short film The Stunt Double is the first step in the collaboration between Chazelle and Apple sanctioned in 2018, in which gods are expected content to be made for Apple TV +.

In the backstage of The Stunt Double, in addition to the director Damien Chazelle, Linus Sandgren (director of photography), Shane Valentino (set designer) and April Napier (costume designer) are recognized.

Damien Chazelle fans are now waiting to see the director of La La Land's next project on the big screen.