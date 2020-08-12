Damian Lillard's historic night in the NBA: he scored more than 60 points and equaled a mark that was last achieved 57 years ago

Share it:

Damian Lillard scored 61 points against Dallas and completed a historic performance

The particular restart of the regular phase of the NBA season in the Orlando bubble is in its defining stage. Only five days before the start of the playoffs, there is a player who is doing everything for his team to achieve qualification: Damian Lillard, the star of the Portland Trail Blazers, completed a historic night at Disney and led his team to a key victory for their aspirations against the Dallas Mavericks by 134-131.

In the best individual performance so far in 2019-2020, Portland's No. 0 scored 61 points and equaled the highest score he achieved in his career, which he also achieved this season. Lillard finished 17 of 32 on shooting from the field, including more than 50 percent from 3-pointers (9-17) and was perfect from the free line (18-18), allowing him to add his third game so far this season with 60 points or more, a mark not achieved since 1963.

57 years ago, the top scorer in NBA history, Wilt chamberlain, added more than 60 units in a game in nine games. What's more, in that 62-63 season, the legend who was playing for the San Francisco Warriors at that time, achieved the milestone of scoring 70 points or more in three games. The remembered pivot, twice champion of the most famous basketball league, holds the unattainable mark of having managed to score 100 points in a game.

Damian Lillard and a historic performance: scored 61 points in the Orlando bubble (Garrett Ellwood / NBAE via Getty Images / AFP)

In addition to having added 61 points in the Blazers victory, the point guard also completed his statistics with 8 assists and 5 rebounds in 41 minutes. But the most surprising thing is that, in the previous meeting that Portland played against the Philadelphia, Lillard also completed a spectacular game, since scored 51 points for the win against the 76ers in the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex located in Florida.

Thanks to the level he showed until the suspension of the season, and now in this reboot in the Orlando bubble, The Blazers figure has been rising on a select list of all-time NBA greats. He is already in position number 8 among the players who more times in his career scored 50 or more points. He did it 11 times and beat, for example, the Los Angeles Lakers legend, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and got to a game of matching Lebron James.

On the other hand, if we talk about players who managed to score 60 or more points, Lillard has already scored with three games – all this season – and was one match from the Houston Rockets star and who is on track to win his third consecutive NBA leading scorer title, James harden. Only six players in the entire history of the league managed to surpass that mark that Chamberlain himself leads with 32 games. The deceased Kobe bryant he did it six times, Michael Jordan five times and the last one who had managed to overcome that barrier was the young man Devin Booker, of the Phoenix Suns, who on March 25, 2017 added 70 points against the Boston Celtics.

Lillard seeks to guide the Portland Trail Blazers to qualify for the NBA playoffs (Kim Klement / Pool Photo via AP)

Thanks to Luka Doncic's win against the Mavericks, Portland reached a record 34 wins and 39 losses to rank eighth in the Western Conference. with a half-game lead over Memphis, Phoenix and San Antonio. If next Thursday, the Blazers beat the Brooklyn, they will make sure to finish the regular season in that 8th place and qualify for the play-in. If they lose to the Nets, they need two Grizzlies teams, Spurs and Suns not to triumph so as not to be left out of the fight to reach the postseason.

