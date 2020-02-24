Dalú, the sinaloense talent, is winner of the Academy 2019-2020

Share it:

Sunday night culminated the 2019-2020 edition of La Academia, the incredible talent project of TV Azteca, where Dalú, the singer-songwriter from Culiacán, Sinaloa, was the winner.

After four months inside the house of La Academia, the young people gave their all during the last concert, where they performed incredible songs such as' Sola again 'by Celine Dion,' La Bikina 'by Luis Miguel and' On the other hand, no 'by Laura Pausini.

Dalú, who is originally from the capital of Sinaloa, took first place home in the competition, as well as a million pesos as a prize for his unparalleled performance during the 12th generation of La Academia.

The 24-year-old girl was already positioned as one of the favorite academics to take first place, this because of the great power of her voice, her presence on stage and intelligent mastery when interpreting.

The decision to choose the winner was very close among the finalists, since Dalú obtained 24.29% of the votes, while Angie Flores, second place, 24.09%, Carlos Torres, who was third place, 17%, Dennis Arana, fourth place, 17% and Charly Zúñiga, fifth place, 16%.

During the grand finale, great emotions were experienced, firstly, the return of all the former academics to interpret the hymn of the Academy with the five finalists, who will soon go on a tour of different cities.

Lupillo Rivera, David Bisbal, Aida Cuevas, Pedro Fernández, Ana Bárbara and the concept of GranDiosas, were some of the artists of international stature who adorned the stage of the TV show Azteca with their presence and talent.