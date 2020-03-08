Dalú performs his first concert in Culiacán after La Academia

Share it:

Culiacán, Sinaloa.- Dalú, the first place winner of La Academia de Azteca Uno in its 2019-2020 edition, is making the first presentation in her homeland after she won the competition a couple of weeks ago.

The concert and the signing of autographs are taking place at the Science Center of the city, where the singer-songwriter was very well received by the culichis.

During the concert the young woman interpreted the theme 'Better alone', song that he wrote in the reality show and fascinated many, which was chanted by everyone present, an action that left her surprised.

In addition, the former Adrian Varela joined his voice again with the winner of the first place to delight the attendees of the first concert. It is worth mentioning that these two great The Academy have a collaboration together entitled 'Friend'.

The first presentation in the capital of Sinaloa comes after a pleasant and affectionate welcome that was offered this Saturday first thing at the Culiacán International Airport, where he received various gifts and was delighted with a classic Mariachi during his arrival.