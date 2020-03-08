TV Shows

Dalú performs his first concert in Culiacán after La Academia

March 8, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

Culiacán, Sinaloa.- Dalú, the first place winner of La Academia de Azteca Uno in its 2019-2020 edition, is making the first presentation in her homeland after she won the competition a couple of weeks ago.

The concert and the signing of autographs are taking place at the Science Center of the city, where the singer-songwriter was very well received by the culichis.

Photo: THE DEBATE

During the concert the young woman interpreted the theme 'Better alone', song that he wrote in the reality show and fascinated many, which was chanted by everyone present, an action that left her surprised.

Photo: THE DEBATE

In addition, the former Adrian Varela joined his voice again with the winner of the first place to delight the attendees of the first concert. It is worth mentioning that these two great The Academy have a collaboration together entitled 'Friend'.

Photo: THE DEBATE

The first presentation in the capital of Sinaloa comes after a pleasant and affectionate welcome that was offered this Saturday first thing at the Culiacán International Airport, where he received various gifts and was delighted with a classic Mariachi during his arrival.

.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.