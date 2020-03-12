Entertainment

Dale Riverdale ’suspends season 5 over possible Coronavirus case

March 12, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:
  • Due to a possible case of coronavirus in one of the members of the 'Riverdale' team, the chain and producer of the series, The CW and Warner Bros, have decided to suspend season 5.
  • The Riverdale character's theory of undeath was shown to be true!

    Fans of ‘Riverdale’, today we come with bad news about your favorite series, which at the same time should serve as a lesson to us given the state of national risk in which we currently find ourselves.

    As Warner Bros. executives have reported to The Hollywood Reporter, one of the members of the fiction team has been in contact with a positive patient in Coronavirus, so that dale Riverdale ’season 5 suspended.

    "We are in contact with the corresponding authorities and health personnel of Vancouver [place where the series is filmed] to identify and notify all persons who may have had contact with this team member. The health and safety of the workers, distribution and team are our priority. As a precaution, 'Riverdale' is currently suspended. ''

    Does this news mean that the series just released on Netflix will not return with a new season? We do not believe it, but we will have to wait for the world situation regarding Coronavirus to calm down.

    Currently, we are in an emergency situation in which we must prevent infection by the virus at all costs. Not only for our own health, but also to protect risk groups, the elderly and patients with previous pathologies, which can suffer catastrophic consequences. That said, we just want to send you a message of calm, but at the same time of caution. The WHO has already declared a coronavirus pandemic and Spain is one of the countries with the most cases in the world. Take care of yourself and follow the advice of healthcare personnel.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.