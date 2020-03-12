Dale Riverdale ’suspends season 5 over possible Coronavirus case

Share it:

Due to a possible case of coronavirus in one of the members of the 'Riverdale' team, the chain and producer of the series, The CW and Warner Bros, have decided to suspend season 5.

Fans of ‘Riverdale’, today we come with bad news about your favorite series, which at the same time should serve as a lesson to us given the state of national risk in which we currently find ourselves.

As Warner Bros. executives have reported to The Hollywood Reporter, one of the members of the fiction team has been in contact with a positive patient in Coronavirus, so that dale Riverdale ’season 5 suspended.

"We are in contact with the corresponding authorities and health personnel of Vancouver [place where the series is filmed] to identify and notify all persons who may have had contact with this team member. The health and safety of the workers, distribution and team are our priority. As a precaution, 'Riverdale' is currently suspended. ''

Does this news mean that the series just released on Netflix will not return with a new season? We do not believe it, but we will have to wait for the world situation regarding Coronavirus to calm down.

Currently, we are in an emergency situation in which we must prevent infection by the virus at all costs. Not only for our own health, but also to protect risk groups, the elderly and patients with previous pathologies, which can suffer catastrophic consequences. That said, we just want to send you a message of calm, but at the same time of caution. The WHO has already declared a coronavirus pandemic and Spain is one of the countries with the most cases in the world. Take care of yourself and follow the advice of healthcare personnel.