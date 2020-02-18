Dakota Johnson opens as director for Coldplay

Share it:

Dakota Johnson It is one of those stars so multifaceted that it never ceases to surprise us. Of course, after seeing her accumulating successes on the big screen like actress or leaving us speechless with some of their combinations of style most incredible in which we stay with this artist for his facet of 'it girl', what we did not expect on a Friday as today was to see her debuting as director and premiering a video clip.

And yes Dakota Johnson joins ColdplayNothing can go wrong. In this way, the young woman from Texas has decided to take a place behind the cameras and unleash her art by putting an image to the latest single from Coldplay, 'Cry cry cry'. Of course, the networks have not been left out of this premiere and, only in Youtube and in less than an hour, the video already exceeds 100,000 views.

With the Rivoli Ballroom London and with the collaboration of the director Cory Bailey, Dakota teaches us an incredible choreography through which we can applaud the love story of a couple who keep dancing and, above all, always together. We already have this 'Cry cry cry' in our head and we can't get it out of here. Do not wait to be told and check out this new video clip which belongs to the eighth disc of the band led Chris Martin who, by the way, is the boyfriend of the director of the moment: