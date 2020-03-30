Dakota Johnson and her video on how to wash our hands

Share it:

If one thing has become clear to us thanks to this global pandemic caused by the coronavirus, it is that we have all learned to wash our hands better than ever. And if anyone does not yet know how, for this are our celebrities favorites, who wanted to teach us how to carry out this arduous task. This was the case of 'The Rock', which at Vaiana's rhythm showed us how to do this important and essential task, remember that it is one of the main routes of contagion, and Dakota Johnson has just joined now in a peculiar and great video.

The protagonist of 'Suspiria', who just premiered as a director in a music video, was filmed in her own kitchen in this fun video in which, if you realize, it is not his hands that he is thoroughly washing. The video was filmed for his colleague, the actress. Olivia Wilde, who has published it on his official Instagram account to our delight. As soon as we see it, we have all thought that it could be Chris Martin (Coldplay singer and musician), since both are a couple, but we do not know if they live together or have decided to quarantine in love and company. In any case, this video is a great way to have fun and take this strange situation with a little humor.

Thanks Dakota.