Dakar 2020: stage schedules and where to watch the competition

The Dakar Rally 2020 will kick off next Sunday January 5 in Jeddah (Saudi Arabia). With this edition it will be number 42 of a competition full of history that has been raffling the different continents of the world, being this year the first time it will compete in Asia -after a decade in South America-.

Despite brand new location, Saudi Arabia, the edition has been one of the most controversial in history for its restrictions, the same ones that have caused certain pilots to have reached raise your participation – as Laia Sanz confessed.

Apart from the controversies, they will finally be 572 participants those that will be cited this Sunday in the first stage of the competition: a total of 129 motorcycles, 13 quads, 59 cars, 36 SxS and 45 trucks. Almost two weeks in which they will play 12 stages, with only one rest, resulting in a tour of 5,000 timed kilometers of the more than 7,500 kilometers that the different pilots will give.

Where to see the Dakar Rally 2020

If this new edition of the Dakar has generated great expectation, apart from the new country where it is played, it will undoubtedly be the premiere of Fernando Alonso in the most important rally in the world. The two-time world of Formula 1 arrives with high expectations of the fans, although he himself has put everyone with his feet on the ground and that is that a victory in his first year would be almost impossible to get.

East Dakar 2020 promises many emotions and, above all, promises one of the toughest routes in recent years, where many had complained about the loss of demand on the route.

Despite being a complicated competition to continue live beyond the times marked by the participants, Teledeporte, Eurosport or Red Bull TV will be responsible for retransmitting, one more year, the full summaries of each stage, accompanied by great coverage: chronicles, complete analysis, statements and interviews with pilots of the different engine categories. Further, there will be connections in advance mode in 'TDP Club' (2:30 p.m.) and 'TDP Connection' (8:15 p.m.). The program will be broadcast every night, around 9 or 10 p.m.

Times of the Dakar stages

Stage Date Start-Goal Kilometres First motorcycle departure First car departure First scheduled motorcycle arrival First scheduled car arrival one January 5 Jeddah- Al-wajh 319km 05: 20h 07: 20h 09: 04h 10: 59h two January 6th Al-Wajh-Neom 367km 05: 40h 07: 25h 10: 02h 11: 47h 3 January 7th Neom-Neom 404km 05: 40h 07: 25h 10: 40h 12: 10h 4 January the 8th Neom-Al-Ula 453km 05: 58h 07:30 a.m. 11: 45h 1:30 p.m. 5 January 9th Al-Ula-Ha´il 353km 05:30 a.m. 07: 10h 10: 01h 11: 41h 6 January 10 Ha´il-Riad 478km 05: 35h 07: 05h 11: 04h 12: 19h Break January 11 Riad 7 12th of January Riad-Wadi Al-dawasir 546km 04: 55h 06: 35h 10: 52h 12: 17h 8 January 13th Wadi Al-Dawasir – Al-dawasir 474km 04: 55h 06: 25h 10: 11h 11: 26h 9 January 14 Wadi Al-Dawasir-Haradh 415km 06: 50h 08:30 a.m. 12: 00h 1:40 p.m. 10 January 15 Haradh- Shubaytah 534km 04: 40h 06: 10h 12: 45h 2:00 p.m. eleven January 16 Shubaytah-Haradh 379km 04: 25h 09: 21h 08: 50h 10:30 a.m. 12 January 17 Haradh- Al qiddiyah 374km 05: 45h 07: 20h 08: 10h 09: 45h

* Peninsular schedule. All hours are subject to change according to the needs of the organization.