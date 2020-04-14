Daisy Ridley talks about criticism of Star Wars: Skywalker's rise

Share it:

Actress Daisy Ridley has decided to break her silence and speak her mind about the most negative reviews that have been shed on Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the film that ended the Skywalker Saga, composed of three trilogies with its lovers and its detractors.

"Change film to film, as 98% is impressive, this last film has been very complicated"Ridley told the DragCast show recently. Although the film topped 1 billion in gross receipts, that did not save it from receiving a poor 52% negative review on Rotten Tomatoes and mixed receptions from viewers.

"January did not go well. It was quite strange, I felt that all this love that had been shown to us at first, I thought, Where has the love gone?"

"I think it is very complicated when you are part of something made up of so much love and people don't like it"the actress continued saying about all the negative comments that can be seen today about the feature film.

Ridley has portrayed Rey in the latest trilogy, and while he said viewers are entitled to their opinions, he also revealed that he doesn't use social media to talk about movies he doesn't like because he works in the industry.

"I guess the conversations are just more public now, so there are things I haven't seen before, but honestly exploring my list of latest news in January and trying not to watch something from Star Wars, I saw headlines and thought 'OMG this is very annoying"

"So it was complicated, but at the same time you have that feeling of being very proud of it, and I'm also excited to have been a part of it."

The sequel trilogy has been a much more emotional rollercoaster for fans than the prequel trilogy already was and that can be seen by checking how much has been written about the last three films and about what they do well and badly.

