Daisy Ridley responds to bad reviews

For many fans, the ending of the Skywalker saga with its ninth episode was somewhat disappointing. It never rains to everyone's taste but the truth is that 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' had a rather negative critical reception. In Rotten Tomatoes it only reaches 52%, when the previous two, also with voices against, reached the 91% and 93% respectively. A real slump that, in large part, has been the result of high expectations.

But the criticism has not come only from professionals or fans on networks, also from cast members or professionals of the saga. The last one to talk about all this has been the very same Daisy Ridley, the true protagonist of the new film trilogy and who, until now, had remained silent. He has done so in an interview for Nina West's DragCast in statements collected by Comicbook:

(The reaction) has changed film to film, honestly, from 98% saying it's great until the last movie, which was more complicated. January was not so good. It was weird, I felt that all that love there was when we first appeared … It was like Where has the love gone? I was watching the documentary, the making of ('The Skywalker Legacy'), this week. He is so full of love that he thought how difficult it is when you are part of something so full of love and, later, people (he doesn't like it). Everyone has the right not to like something but I feel it has changed slightly. In general I think it is because of social networks and everything you have.

Already at Disney + in the United States, 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' is expected to arrive very soon on the streaming platform in Spain. its Domestic edition is still dated April 22.